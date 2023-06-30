Xperience Fitness is closing all Wisconsin clubs

Xperience club Green Bay
Xperience club Green Bay(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In a statement released on Thursday evening, June 29, 2023, Xperience Fitness announced the permanent closing of all Wisconsin clubs.

The statement reads: “This was an incredibly difficult decision and we apologize about this unfortunate news. Thank you to all our staff members, trainers and most importantly our amazing members for 11 years of fitness.” Followed by a yellow heart emoji.

Furthermore, Xperience wrote “Thank You For The Memories”. They also stated: “Our focus is and always will be on our members and we look forward to continuing to serve our Minnesota members.”

A sign on the door at the Appleton Club says that all memberships will go to Planet Fitness.

Xperience in Appleton
Xperience in Appleton(WBAY)

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

