2 Your Health on WBAY (WBAY)

Welcome to 2 Your Health, where we talk to local health care leaders to help you Feel Better, Live better and Be Better. In these segments, and every Wednesday and Friday on Action 2 News Mid-morning at 9 A.M., you’ll learn about health topics such as stress, sleep hygiene, regenerative medicine and stem cell therapy.

Check back regularly for new videos and new health topics that are in the works!

Stress

We dive into stress with Angela from Natural Healthy Concepts. We look at some possible triggers, the effects of stress and some easy and natural remedies that can help.

Sleep Hygiene

What is sleep hygiene and why is it so important to our overall health. We talk with Angela from Natural Healthy Concepts on good sleep patterns and a few natural ways to make sure you get enough sleep.

Regenerative Medicine

Dr. Delo from Delo Sports Medicine drops by to tell us exactly what regenerative medicine is, how it is used and why it can really help us relieve pain.

Stem Cell Therapy

A follow up from our conversation around Regenerative Medicine. This time we go deeper into Stem Cell therapy with Delo Sports Medicine: How it works, what the process is and why it can be a great way to avoid surgery to relieve chronic pain.