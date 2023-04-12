‘Beyond Van Gogh’ coming to Resch Expo in June

The immersive experience that shows the paintings of Vincent Van Gogh in a different light is...
The immersive experience that shows the paintings of Vincent Van Gogh in a different light is coming to Green Bay this summer.(Timothy Norris | Timothy Norris)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The immersive experience that shows the paintings of Vincent Van Gogh in a different light is coming to Green Bay this summer.

Paquin Entertainment announced this week Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will open in Green Bay at Resch Expo, Hall C on June 7.

The exhibit turns Van Gogh’s two-dimensional paintings into a three-dimensional experience with the use of projectors displaying the works of art on large walls, accompanied by music and animations.

Prices start at $33.99 for adults and $19.99 for children (ages 5-15), plus ticketing fees. Tickets, which Paquin Entertainment says will sell out quickly, will be on-sale to the general public beginning Thursday, April 13 at www.vangoghgreenbay.com.

The show runs through August 10.

