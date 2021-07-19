Bucks announce expansion of outdoor watch party in Deer District

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Team officials with the Milwaukee Bucks say the Deer District watch party area will expand to the north of Fiserv Forum for Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

According to the Milwaukee Bucks, the expansion will allow for a total of 65,000 fans to attend the outdoor watch party. The expansion for Tuesday’s game more than doubles the previous capacity limit - WISN, ABC’s Milwaukee affiliate, reports the district reached capacity at more than 25,000 during Game 5 on Saturday night.

Fiserv Forum data shows the design of the building allows a capacity of 17,341 people to be inside the building for basketball games. That capacity increases to 18,000 for concerts.

Gates to Fiserv Forum will open at 6 p.m. Tuesday, two hours before tipoff.

Anyone who has tickets to the game is being encouraged to arrive early due to the amount of traffic which is expected.

In addition, team officials say the main stage and the screen will now be located on Block 6 of the Deer District, near the intersection of Fifth Street and McKinley Avenue.

The expansion means the watch party will stretch back across Juneau Avenue, which will close between Sixth Street and Old World Third Street, and continue onto the plaza at Fiserv Forum.

In addition, Vel R. Phillips Avenue will also be closed between McKinley Avenue and Juneau Avenue.

Team officials say there will be additional viewing screens set up on the plaza.

The adjustments come one day after the Milwaukee Brewers announced they have changed the time for the start of their game against the Kansas City Royals in order to avoid a conflict with the Bucks game. The first pitch has been changed from 7:10 p.m. Tuesday to 3:10 p.m.

The Bucks are within grasp of winning the NBA Finals, which would be the team’s first championship in more than 40 years.

Currently, the Bucks lead the Phoenix Suns in the series 3-2, and hope to clinch the title at home Tuesday night.

If they lose, the Bucks will need to travel to Phoenix for Game 7, which is scheduled for 8 p.m. Thursday night.

The Bucks are currently 1-2 on the road in Phoenix during the Finals, and won on the road for the first time during the series Saturday night.

