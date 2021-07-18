Advertisement

Brewers on time change for Tuesday’s game: “We want to watch the Bucks game, too”

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Milwaukee Brewers are doing their part in supporting their fellow professional athletes in their city.

Sunday morning, Brewers officials announced Tuesday’s first pitch against the Kansas City Royals has been moved from 7:10 p.m. to 3:10 p.m.

Team officials say they made the change in order to avoid a conflict with Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

The Milwaukee Bucks are aiming to bring the championship home for the first time in more than 40 years, and currently have a 3-2 lead over the Phoenix Suns in the 7 game series following Saturday night’s win in Phoenix.

Game 6 is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. in Milwaukee, and is being aired on WBAY-TV.

Anyone with tickets to Tuesday’s Brewers game who isn’t able to attend the earlier start time can either get a full refund, or be able to get a comparable ticket to another game.

The Brewers ticket office can be reached at 414-902-4000 for any other questions.

The Brewers aren’t the only professional sports team cheering on their fellow professional athletes.

The Green Bay Packers have also been vocal on their social media pages as the Bucks inch closer to a championship.

The support has also come from government agencies.

Saturday evening, the National Weather Service in Milwaukee took to Facebook and Twitter to throw some shade at their counterparts in Phoenix ahead of Game 5.

Their counterparts are claiming the sun will rise again Tuesday following Saturday night’s loss.

