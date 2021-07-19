Bucks fans anxious for Game 6 of the NBA Finals

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - With Game 6 for the Milwaukee Bucks only one day away, fans are getting anxious and excited for a possible win.

Joel Aslum, a Bucks fan from Waupun thinks if the Bucks can continue with their great teamwork, they will be able to bring the title home.

“It’s great to see that they’ve built a team and that over the years they have built themselves up and now things are starting to gel together. It takes a full team and the coach has got them working together and it’s excellent,” Aslum said.

Ground Round in Neenah is one of many bars preparing for a busy Tuesday night.

Tom Weis the restaurant manager expects things to get busy as more and more people have joined them for their watch parties each week.

“We’re hoping for a full bar but we have always got an empty seat,” Weis said.

Weis said, if the Bucks win, the restaurant is prepared for rowdiness thanks to years of working Packers games.

Game 6 of the NBA Finals will take place at 8:00 p.m. in Milwaukee.

The Bucks are within the grasp of winning the NBA Finals, which would be the team’s first championship in more than 40 years.

Currently, the Bucks lead the Phoenix Suns in the series 3-2, and hope to clinch the title at home Tuesday night.

If they lose, the Bucks will need to travel to Phoenix for Game 7, which is scheduled for 8 p.m. Thursday night.

