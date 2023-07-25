Groundbreaking Tuesday for new Appleton Public Library

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A groundbreaking ceremony for the Appleton Public Library will be held Tuesday afternoon.

The ceremony is from 2 to 4 p.m. at 225 N. Oneida St.

The temporary library on Kensington Dr. will be closed from 1 to 5 p.m. while the ceremony is taking place so library workers can attend.

Officials say the new, $40 million library should open sometime in early 2025.

The project was set back last fall when bids came in $14 million over budget. Some changes were made to the design, including combining meeting spaces to make multipurpose rooms.

It will be slightly larger than the previous facility with 90,000 square feet. It’ll feature geothermal heating and cooling and use more natural lighting. The library will also have larger spaces targeting younger readers and lower shelving for everyone. CLICK HERE to see fly-through animations of the new library.

