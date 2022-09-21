New Appleton library postponed after bids come in over-budget

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Inflation is having an impact on the Appleton library project, where bids for construction came back at $14 million over budget.

Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Jake Woodford said he will recommend that the city council rejects all of the bids for the project, to prevent taxpayers from picking up the additional costs.

In the meantime, the project team will attempt to rework the design and scope of the new library to stay within a $40 million budget.

Once that’s done, the city will accept bids for construction again, early next year.

“In previous cost-cutting exercises, what we try to do is minimize the impact on the scope of the project -- that is, the spaces in the building, the aesthetics of the building. This time we might have to do some things to adjust the overall footprint of the building and size of some of the spaces,” Mayor Woodford said.

Back in April, library operations were moved to a temporary site, into a former Best Buy store on S. Kensington Dr., for the duration of construction.

