WBAY wins Regional Edward R. Murrow awards for best newscast, overall excellence

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fresh off winning 7 Wisconsin Broadcasters Association awards, WBAY-TV was notified Thursday it won two Regional Edward R. Murrow awards: Best Newscast and Overall Excellence.

Edward R. Murrow Awards, presented by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA), are considered among the most prestigious in broadcast journalism.

The Best Newscast award was given for Action 2 News coverage of the fire at Butch’s Bar in Sturgeon Bay which killed two people in February 2022.

The station was also recognized for Overall Excellence for its examples of breaking news, continuing coverage, web presence, sports, weather and feature stories.

“I am so very proud of our WBAY-TV news team for winning two prestigious Edward R. Murrow regional awards for Best Newscast and Overall Excellence. It takes the hard work of the entire team to win these two awards and I could not be more excited for everyone,” news director Julie Moravchik said.

She continued, “It’s an honor to bring these awards home during our 70th anniversary. It has been incredible looking back on our history and thanking everyone who made WBAY what it is today. As news director, I promise our viewers and our alumni that we are dedicated to working hard every day to carry on the commitment to excellence in journalism.”

WBAY competes in the regional awards for small TV markets in four states: Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.

WBAY and Action 2 News now advance to the National Murrow Award competition, with winners to be announced this summer.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.