WBAY wins seven awards at the 2022 Wisconsin Broadcasters Association ceremony

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two first places, four second and one third place in the “Medium Television Market” category: WBAY is proud to announce its 2022 Awards for Excellence earned at the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Gala in Madison on May 6, 2023.

First place kudos went to Aisha Morales for “Best Online Personality”. WBAY also won the number 1 spot for “Best Election Coverage” with its segment “Your voice, Your Vote.”

Second place merits were earned for “Best Significant Community Impact” and the segment “American Dreamer”, as well as for “Best Sports Promotion” and “Cover 2 Training Camp Edition”, “Best News Writing” for “Small Towns” and “Best Hard News/Investigative” for “Summit Fraud”.

Adrianna Torres rounded it all up with a third place award for “Best Online Personality”.

Julie Moravchik, WBAY’s News Director, attended the gala and accepted the awards.

“The WBAY news team is so talented, dedicated and hardworking. I am proud of them for winning seven Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Awards for Excellence. I am especially proud of the team winning first place for Election Coverage. It takes the entire team to win this prestigious award. It’s our biggest night of the year serving our viewers with election coverage. So, for the entire team to win this award is very special.”

The awards were handed out at the Madison Marriott West in Middleton with more than 400 in attendance.

Competition for this year’s awards was as strong as ever with 1,502 award entries. A total of 113 stations participated. Entries were judged by professional broadcasters outside Wisconsin.

“The amount of interest in this year’s awards gala, as seen by the number of people there and the buzz in the ballroom, sets a new precedent,” said WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind. “We are so incredibly proud of Wisconsin broadcasters and the important work they do every day in the communities they serve.”

