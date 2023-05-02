Driver accused of crashing into Fond du Lac Verizon store faces a dozen charges

Benjamin Ayer
Benjamin Ayer(Fond du Lac County)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The driver accused of plowing into a Verizon store in Fond du Lac last week now faces a dozen criminal charges.

Benjamin Ayer faces eight counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety. He’s also charged with injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle, possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, and causing injury while operating under the influence.

Several people were injured, one critically, when a car drove into the store last week. Police said the driver was northbound on N. Rolling Meadows Drive when his car left the roadway just north of the Walmart parking lot. The car traveled approximately 300 feet through parts of a terrace and parts of the PetSmart/Dollar Tree parking lot before jumping over the curb in the Verizon parking lot and smashing through the glass walls into Verizon’s showroom.

When emergency crews arrived, they found the vehicle had fully entered the building at a high rate of speed. Several customers were inside the Verizon store at the time of the crash, police said. The City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue attended to four victims inside the store.

Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue ultimately transported a 30-year-old man, 23-year-old man, and 49-year-old woman to St. Agnes Hospital (SSM Health) with non-life-threatening injuries. Theda Star medical helicopter was requested for transport of a 29-year-old woman with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

The 20-year-old driver was also transported by Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue to St. Agnes Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ayer made his first court appearance Tuesday morning. A $300,000 cash bond was set during the hearing.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police car.
Authorities update public on human remains found at Little Lake Butte des Morts in Fox Crossing
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Grant Fuhrman gets 17 years for stabbing school police officer. May 1, 2023
Grant Fuhrman gets 17 years for stabbing school police officer
In this check-washing example from Georgia, the payee was changed and a $73 check was rewritten...
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Use gel pens to write checks
Photo showing attire of PSSI employoee working in Ground Beef room of the Grand Island JBS...
Wisconsin firm that hired kids to clean meat plants keeps losing work

Latest News

Wisconsin is in line to receive about $324.3 million as part of the opioid settlement.
Wisconsin legislators to consider opioid settlement payout
Grant Fuhrman gets 17 years for stabbing school police officer. May 1, 2023
Grant Fuhrman gets 17 years for stabbing school police officer
Sheboygan Fire Department fights a fire on the second-floor of an apartment building
Smoking materials cause Sheboygan apartment fire
Donations to the Franki Moscato Foundation's Shoes for Sunshine drive
WBAY Cares preview: Shoes for Sunshine