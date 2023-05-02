Driver accused of crashing into Fond du Lac Verizon store faces a dozen charges

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The driver accused of plowing into a Verizon store in Fond du Lac last week now faces a dozen criminal charges.

Benjamin Ayer faces eight counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety. He’s also charged with injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle, possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, and causing injury while operating under the influence.

Several people were injured, one critically, when a car drove into the store last week. Police said the driver was northbound on N. Rolling Meadows Drive when his car left the roadway just north of the Walmart parking lot. The car traveled approximately 300 feet through parts of a terrace and parts of the PetSmart/Dollar Tree parking lot before jumping over the curb in the Verizon parking lot and smashing through the glass walls into Verizon’s showroom.

When emergency crews arrived, they found the vehicle had fully entered the building at a high rate of speed. Several customers were inside the Verizon store at the time of the crash, police said. The City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue attended to four victims inside the store.

Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue ultimately transported a 30-year-old man, 23-year-old man, and 49-year-old woman to St. Agnes Hospital (SSM Health) with non-life-threatening injuries. Theda Star medical helicopter was requested for transport of a 29-year-old woman with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

The 20-year-old driver was also transported by Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue to St. Agnes Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ayer made his first court appearance Tuesday morning. A $300,000 cash bond was set during the hearing.

