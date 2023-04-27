Driver arrested for OWI after car crashes into Fond du Lac store

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Several people were injured when a car hit a Verizon Store in Fond du Lac.

According to Fond du Lac Fire Rescue, at around 12:25 p.m. Thursday, Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded to the Verizon Store at 467 N. Rolling Meadows Drive for a vehicle which struck the building. Police said the car crashed through the southwest outer wall of the store.

Police said the vehicle, driven by a 20-year-old Oakfield man, was northbound on N. Rolling Meadows Drive just north of the Wal-Mart parking lot when the vehicle left the roadway. The vehicle traveled approximately 300 feet off-road through parts of a terrace and parts of the Pet Smart/Dollar Tree parking lot before jumping over the curb of the Verizon parking lot and smashing through the building into Verizon’s showroom.

When emergency crews arrived, they found the vehicle had fully entered the building at a high rate of speed. Several customers were inside the Verizon store at the time of the crash, police said. The City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue attended to four victims inside the store.

Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue ultimately transported a 30-year-old man, 23-year-old man, and 49-year-old woman to St. Agnes Hospital (SSM Health) with non-life-threatening injuries. Theda Star medical helicopter was requested for transport of a 29-year-old woman with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

The 20-year-old driver was also transported by Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue to St. Agnes Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was the only person in the car. The driver was arrested for Operating While Impaired Causing Great Bodily Harm (Felony) and was assessed by a Fond du Lac County Sheriff Deputy Drug Recognition Expert.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue was assisted by Theda Star Helicopter, North Fond du Lac Ambulance, City of Fond du Lac Police, Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Department, and Wisconsin State Patrol.

