Green Bay Packers honor “Changemaker”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers are recognizing Monday night’s primetime matchup as the “Inspire Change” game.

Earlier Monday, the Packers named the first recipient of its Inspire Change “Changemaker” Award. Rhonda Chandler will be honored before the game.

Chandler is a dedicated volunteer, giving much of her time and talents. Two years ago she founded a non-profit, Lovin’ the Skin I’m In! It’s a faith-based non-profit focused on empowering young Black and brown girls ages 7 to 18, improving access to opportunities to develop their talents, gifts and leadership skills.

Chandler started the organization after seeing the challenges her own children were facing, including bullying, racist comments and slurs, and microaggressions. The group has grown from just 6 young girls to close to 100.

“It’s really surreal. I can’t even believe this is my life. It’s amazing. It’s not only for my children but for the children of this community, so it’s bigger than me,” Chandler reacted.

The non-profit also recently launched a male program where they often meet and take part in group activities, volunteer opportunities, and parent support.

Chandler said the recognition from the Packers is humbling but shows the work is important to create positive change. “I needed to do something. Being a social worker, I thought if this was a client, what would I do? What resources would I look for or try to put together? So yes, I needed a solution for what my own children we’re experiencing.”

More good news for Chandler’s organization: As part of the award, her non-profit will receive $10,000 from the NFL Foundation to support its mission.

