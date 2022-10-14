Police: Man has life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash.

Police say the victim, a 55-year-old man, has life-threatening injuries.

At about 10 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the 400 block of South Webster Avenue. A witness reported that the victim had been hit while trying to cross the street.

Police say no other information is available as the investigation is ongoing. They did not release any images or a vehicle description.

If you have information, call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #22-256638. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867) or go online to www.432stop.com.

