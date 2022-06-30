“There’s no way this is real”: Boy Scouts share stories of surviving Amtrak derailment

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thursday we heard from a group of local Boy Scouts who are being hailed as heroes for their efforts to help people after their train crashed and derailed in Missouri Monday.

The scouts were heading back from a wilderness backpacking trip in New Mexico when their Amtrak train hit a dump truck at an uncontrolled crossing. Three passengers and the dump truck driver were killed.

We spoke with scouts at a home on the north side of Appleton. Eleven met with us to share their experience being part of the rescue.

They told us 15 of the 16 scouts who went to New Mexico were on the train. One of the scouts went home from the scouting trip with a parent.

Many described being in complete shock as their train car started to flip over, not knowing exactly what was taking place. However, instincts and training took over moments later and the scouts jumped in to help, breaking windows and lifting passengers out to get them to first responders.

As they gathered with us, they shared personal stories.

“I have a very distinct memory of being in the air right before I hit the ground thinking, there’s no way this is real, there’s no way this is actually happening to me, because this is how people die. I could die right now, and that can’t be happening to me,” Boy Scout Henry Gudzik said.

“Once we got out, we started pulling scouts out. And the windows were pretty high up, so we kind of just put some chairs down, put some cushions down. People climbed up, and we started getting people out, making sure they were OK and safe,” Boy Scout Eli Skrypczak recalled.

Some details were held back out of respect to the families who lost loved ones in the crash.

Two of the adults who accompanied the scouts on the trip were hospitalized. One was released from the hospital Thursday. The other is still recovering; we’re told they are an emergency room doctor who works in the Fox Valley with ThedaCare.

