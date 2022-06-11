Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Missing endangered person

Brandon Colligan
Brandon Colligan(Waupaca County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOWN OF ROYALTON, Wis. (WBAY) - A missing endangered person alert has been issued for 26-year-old Brandon Colligan from the Town of Royalton in Waupaca County.

He was last seen in Stevens Point on Friday around 9:45 A.M., wearing a white short sleeve dress shirt, and blue shorts

He is around 5-foot-10-inches, weighs about 160 pounds, has brown and blue eyes.

Authorities say Brandon met with a friend in Stevens Point for coffee, then left the coffee shop to get an unknown item and never returned.

His vehicle was later found abandoned in the Town of Royalton, his phone and wallet were left in the vehicle.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Brandon, contact the Waupaca County Sheriff’s office at 715-258-4466.

