Appleton hosts 70th annual Flag Day parade

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The 70th Flag Day Parade will be held Saturday afternoon in Appleton.

The theme of this year’s parade is “Home of the Brave”, and will honor hometown heroes of the pandemic.

The parade is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. at the corner of Wisconsin Avenue and Oneida Street.

It will then head west on Wisconsin, and then turn south on State Street, head east on College Avenue, and then end at Drew Street.

RELATED: 2nd Marine Division Band to march in Appleton Flag Day Parade

Organizers are encouraging people watching the parade to wear face coverings, and to socially distance.

As Action 2 News previously reported, last year, the parade didn’t happen physically due to the pandemic, but organizers created a virtual event. In addition, Appleton residents were encouraged to decorate their yards for Flag Day. (CLICK HERE for the related story.)

If you’re attending the event, CLICK HERE to submit pictures and videos to Action 2 News.

Appleton’s Flag Day parade is recognized as the nation’s oldest Flag Day parade.

Flag Day is observed nationwide each year on June 14.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.