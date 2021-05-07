Advertisement

2d Marine Division Band to march in Appleton Flag Day Parade

2d Marine Division Band
2d Marine Division Band(Photo provided by Appleton Parade Committee)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The celebrated 2d Marine Division Band is traveling from Camp Lejeune, N.C., to appear in Appleton’s 70th Flag Day Parade. The Appleton Parade Committee made the announcement Friday.

The 2nd Marine Division Band, known as “The Division’s Own,” is considered musical ambassadors for the Marine Corps. The committee says the ceremonial band and brass band will put on two free concerts for the public Friday, June 11, at 6 P.M. at Waverly Beach Bar & Grille in Menasha and Saturday, June 12, at 5 P.M. on the baseball field outside American Legion Post 38 in Grand Chute.

The parade is planned for Saturday, June 12, at 2 P.M., starting at the corner of Wisconsin Ave. and Oneida St. This year’s theme is “Home of the Brave” and will honor hometown heroes of the pandemic. It’s recognized as the nation’s oldest Flag Day parade.

Flag Day is observed nationwide on each year June 14.

