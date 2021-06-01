JBS targeted in cybersecurity attack, no production at Green Bay location on Tuesday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - JBS USA officials have confirmed the company was targeted of an organized cybersecurity attack.

The confirmation was made in a company issued statement late Monday afternoon.

According to the meat producing company, the attack, which they became aware of on Sunday, affected some of the servers which support its North American and Australian IT systems.

While company officials began suspending all affected systems and activated a network of IT professionals and experts to help resolve the situation, the company states it is currently working with an Incident Response firm to restore its systems.

The company continued on to say a resolution will take time to reach, and may delay some transactions with customers and suppliers.

As of this time, the company says it isn’t aware of any customer, supplier, or employee data which was compromised or misused due to the situation.

Meanwhile, JBS has announced its Green Bay facility will not have production on Tuesday, June 1. It was not immediately clarified if the closure was directly related to the cybersecurity attack.

JBS produces beef, pork and poultry, and is headquartered in Greeley, Colorado. The company’s website says it has 84 locations in the United States and Australia, as well as nearly two dozen sites in the United Kingdom. The company also has locations in Mexico, Canada, and New Zealand, as well as other locations throughout Europe.

The company’s full statement can be found below.

“On Sunday, May 30, JBS USA determined that it was the target of an organized cybersecurity attack, affecting some of the servers supporting its North American and Australian IT systems. The company took immediate action, suspending all affected systems, notifying authorities and activating the company’s global network of IT professionals and third-party experts to resolve the situation. The company’s backup servers were not affected, and it is actively working with an Incident Response firm to restore its systems as soon as possible. The company is not aware of any evidence at this time that any customer, supplier or employee data has been compromised or misused as a result of the situation. Resolution of the incident will take time, which may delay certain transactions with customers and suppliers.”

Action 2 News has reached out to JBS for more information regarding this situation, and will update this story as more details become available.

