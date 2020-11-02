REPORT: Packers running back tests positive for COVID-19

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers will conduct meetings today virtually following a player testing positive for COVID-19.

The team confirmed the positive result Monday morning in a statement.

“The Packers were informed today that a player has tested positive for COVID-19. Our organization has entered the NFL’s intensive protocol and the player has self-quarantined. We will continue to work with the league on contact tracing as we follow the guidelines of intensive protocol. All player meeting will be conducted virtually today,” the statement said.

The team added, “Our focus continues to be on the health and safety of our players, staff and community. We will continue to work closely with the NFL and medical professional and follow their guidance."

The player according to multiple reports is rookie running back A.J. Dillon. Contact tracing to see who came into close contact with Dillon is underway. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports there is “potential competitive implications" on the upcoming Thursday night’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Dillon played 17 snaps on Sunday in the Packers 26-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Due to the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols, A.J. Dillon is likely out for Thursday game, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Players are tested Sunday morning with the results from that test coming back late Sunday night into Monday morning.

This would be the Packers first positive coronavirus result since testing began in training camp.

