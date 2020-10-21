Packers prepare for Cobb, Crennel, & Texans

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Matt LaFleur put the Packers through a lighter, shorter, practice Wednesday with more above-the-shoulders mental work as there were plenty of players unable to participate due to injuries.

LT David Bakhtiari was held out with his chest injury. RB/KR Tyler Ervin, DL Tyler Lancaster, S Darnell Savage, and TE Robert Tonyan were all held out as well.

In Houston Sunday, Green Bay will have another reunion with former teammate Randall Cobb. The WR is revered by his former teammates. Cobb has already scored twice this season, and Aaron Rodgers knew Cobb was going to be good when the receiver had 2 touchdowns in his very first game as a pro.

“You knew it was going to be special from that point forward,” Rodgers said. “One of the toughest guys you will ever play with. Great sense for the game, fantastic athlete, can do so many things on the field, just an incredible understanding of route running. The kind of player you love.”

“Randall and Jordy (Nelson) were kind of the poster children for just doing it the right way, playing ball, letting ball take care of everything, not being a diva, nothing extra outside of ball and being there for your teammates,” said receiver Davante Adams.

The Packers are hoping to bounce back in Houston on Sunday, playing a Texans team that has already fired its coach and is off to a 1-5 start.

Green Bay has made a habit of bouncing back so far under LaFleur with no back-to-back losses yet through nearly one and a half seasons.

And while practice habits were pointed to as a contributing factor in last week’s 38-10 loss in Tampa, LaFleur wasn’t about to overcorrect and put his team through a grind physically on Wednesday with so many injuries to work through.

“We all got a little bit of a sour taste in our mouth after last week,” Adams said. “I think the attention to detail was there. I think everybody was locked in helping one another. We had a walk through period where it was an above the shoulders practice and we locked in mentally.”

“At this point we have moved on,” said quarterback Aaron Rodgers. “We are on to Houston. That’s the league. You can’t be dwelling on the past game, we are on to Wednesday already.”

While the Packers' last trip to Houston was a smashing success, with Rodgers throwing 6 TD passes, Green Bay’s last date with Romeo Crennel (the Texans interim head coach) was not so fun to remember.

In 2011, Crennel was in his first game as interim coach for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The packers were 13-0. And then they weren’t. With a 19-14 loss. LaFleur has immense respect for Crennel, and the Texans franchise. Houston is where LaFleur got his NFL start as an offensive assistant in 2008. And he understands this Texans team is better than its 1-5 record.

“You look at a team that has been in front in 4 of the 6 games they have played,” LaFleur said. “And you look at the schedule they have played. It has been a pretty rough schedule for any team in this league. I don’t think their record is any indication of what type of team this is. We have got to play our best football or else we won’t get the desired outcome that we so want.”

“Look I don’t think there is anything lucky about Romeo or his career,” Rodgers said. “He has been a great coach in this league for a long time. I think he has always had a really good understanding of defense and been able to adjust and I just have a lot of respect for his coaching ability and his coaching style.”

