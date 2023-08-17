Construction of Appleton’s Fox Commons to interrupt foot traffic next week

Demolition at the City Center Plaza starts Tuesday, August 22
Interest from new tenants already secured
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Construction of the $33.6 million Fox Commons starts in downtown Appleton next week. The city says demolition at the current City Center Plaza will affect both vehicles and pedestrian traffic around the area.

The demolition phase starts Tuesday, August 22. Center City Plaza will be closed off to foot traffic because all of the fire doors need to be closed. This includes access from the Yellow Ramp to City Center West and City Hall. Pedestrians can still go through City Center West using entrances on Appleton St. and on College Ave.

The Finance customer service window in the alley off Oneida Street will be closed to traffic most days. It will reopen specifically around utility due dates: September 18-20, October 19-20, and October 30-November 1.

Appleton’s city council approved the redevelopment of City Center Plaza in June. Dark Horse Development and Boldt Company are co-developers on the project.

The 180,000-square-foot facility will include housing for Lawrence University and commercial space. Lawrence University said it will have about 190 student beds in the off-campus housing.

Commercial tenants include Mosaic Family Health and Prevea Health. Mosaic Family Health plans to relocate its practice on S. Morrison St. once Fox Commons opens, which is expected in Fall 2024.

The city is offering the developers $4.4 million in public funding through a tax increment finance incentive if certain conditions are met.

