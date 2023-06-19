Worker injured at Lambeau Field died from injuries, construction company says

Emergency crews at Lambeau Field, June 15, 2023.
Emergency crews at Lambeau Field, June 15, 2023.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A construction worker who was injured while working at Lambeau Field died over the weekend, his employer said Monday.

“On Thursday, June 15th, one of our valued carpenters was critically injured while working at Lambeau Field which led to his passing on Saturday, June 17th,” Mavid Construction said in a statement.

The employee, who the company didn’t name, was a second-generation employee and worked alongside his father and brother at Mavid Construction.

The company also said the employee will be an organ donor.

“We would like to thank the emergency rescue team, those who responded from the Green Bay Fire and Police Department, the doctors and nurses at St. Vincent Hospital and our team members for their care during this difficult time,” the company statement said. “To protect the privacy of the family, we will have no further statements at this time.”

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Brillion man dies in two-vehicle crash in Calumet County
Police lights generic
Man fatally shot after driving away with Wisconsin deputy hanging from vehicle, authorities say
Fire in Kaukauna
Action 2 News employee witnesses house fire in Combined Locks
Krohn's Lake
Authorities identify man who died at Krohn’s Lake in Pierce
Skyscrapers overlook Central Park and Gapstow Bridge, April 17, 2018, in New York. According to...
Man stabs pit bull to death after argument between dog walkers, police say

Latest News

Police file
Howard woman dies after crashing motorcycle
A police car.
Man arrested, cited in Fond du Lac for prowling and trespassing
Fire in Kaukauna
Action 2 News employee witnesses house fire in Combined Locks
Krohn's Lake
Authorities identify man who died at Krohn’s Lake in Pierce