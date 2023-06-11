Building fire in Appleton injures one
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - On Saturday, June 10, 2023, around 6:50 p.m., The Appleton Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire in the 900 Block of South Weimar Street in the City of Appleton, according to a press release sent by the Appleton Fire Department.
The first arriving engine company found heavy smoke coming from a single-story residence. Firefighters extinguished the flames and searched the home for occupants.
One individual was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes. It is currently under investigation and a cause has not been determined yet.
Damage to the building and contents is estimated at $125,000.
