Duplex in Appleton becomes uninhabitable after fire

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - On Saturday, June 3, 2023, around 10:50 p.m., the Appleton Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire in the 2700 Block of East Theodore Lane in Appleton.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they saw smoke and flames coming from outside of the duplex, according to a written statement released by the Appleton Fire Department. The attached garages of both units were on fire.

Crews brought the fire under control within 30 minutes.

None of the occupants was injured but the fire has made the residences uninhabitable.

The fire is currently under investigation and a cause has not been determined at the time of this release. Damage to the building and contents is estimated to be $175,000.

The Appleton Fire Department would like to remind residents to check their smoke alarms monthly. For more information on smoke alarm best practices, please visit the NFPA website: https://www.nfpa.org/PublicEducation/Staying-safe/Safety-equipment/.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.