Kaukauna hates losing more than winning, looking to keep 51-game win streak alive

Kaukauna softball coming off back-to-back state titles.
By Adriana Torres
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Kaukauna softball has not lost a game since May 18th, 2021. In that time, the Ghosts brought home two Division 1 state championships, and now they’re ready to defend those.

“We’re really excited to start playing. In this whole year, we’re just trying to have a lot of fun,” Kaukauna senior and centerfielder Kally Meredith says. “Yes, defend our title, but also just play.”

“There has always been a target on our back. Whether it’s defending that state championship, defending the game before, it’s a matter of how we take that pressure, how we deal with that,” senior and 3rd baseman Paige Miller says.

Not only is Kaukauna coming off an undefeated 2022 season, but they’ve also won 51 straight games.

“Paige said, ‘I forgot what it feels like to lose.’ I said, ‘it’s not a feeling anyone likes,’” Kaukauna head coach Tim Roehrig says. “One of the philosophies we have around here is ‘hate losing more than we love winning.’ That’s definitely a philosophy they’ve accepted.”

This year’s team is looking a little different. The Ghosts lost eight seniors this offseason, but they’re confident the younger players.

“We have some really quality kids coming in,” Roehrig says. “Now it’s just getting those guys up to speed and ready for the way we play the game up here.”

“We’re ready to go. There was girls ready to take their spots and people have been stepping up to fill their positions. So it’s been a lot of fun,” Meredith says.

The road to the Ghosts’ three-peat begins this week.

“Yeah, of course, that’s always in the back of our minds. It’s always the ultimate goal,” Miller says.

“I don’t think any of those girls would be here if that’s not a goal we all have in common. Do I think we can achieve that? Absolutely,” Roehrig says.

The weather is finally cooperating, so Kaukauna begins their season Tuesday when they face Oshkosh West in the first game of the year.

