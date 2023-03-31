Fond du Lac Police Department salutes assistant chief

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac police are saying a fond farewell Friday to Assistant Chief Steve Klein.

Klein is retiring after 30 years of service with the department. He started in 1993 as an officer, and over the years he’s moved up the ranks to sergeant, lieutenant and captain before becoming assistant chief.

The department credits Assistant Chief Klein with spearheading the creation of its K9 program.

Last week, the city council recognized Klein with a proclamation for his service and presented him with a Key to the City.

