Fond du Lac Police Department salutes assistant chief

Assistant Chief of Police Steve Klein is retiring on March 31
Assistant Chief of Police Steve Klein is retiring on March 31(Fond du Lac Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac police are saying a fond farewell Friday to Assistant Chief Steve Klein.

Klein is retiring after 30 years of service with the department. He started in 1993 as an officer, and over the years he’s moved up the ranks to sergeant, lieutenant and captain before becoming assistant chief.

The department credits Assistant Chief Klein with spearheading the creation of its K9 program.

Last week, the city council recognized Klein with a proclamation for his service and presented him with a Key to the City.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said this was a weapon used in the school shooting in Nashville on Monday, March 27, 2023.
U.S. surpasses 125 mass shootings in 2023 -- here’s every event, mapped
Storm brings rain, snow, sleet
WET SNOW, WINTRY MIX COMING LATE AFTERNOON, STORMS & WET SNOW THIS WEEKEND
After 95 years in the same family, Coonen Complete Service in Menasha is run by someone who's...
SMALL TOWNS: After 95 years, Menasha family’s legacy is under new ownership
FILE - Trainer Marcia Hinton pets Lolita, a captive orca whale, during a performance at the...
52 years after capture, orca Lolita may return to Pacific
Firefighters stand near piled up train cars, near Raymond, Minn., Thursday, March 30, 2023, the...
Minnesota train derailment, ethanol fire renew safety fears

Latest News

Flames coming through the roof of an apartment building in Howard
Fire investigators search attic of burned apartment building
Gavel with Money behind
Oshkosh man sentenced for stealing from 92-year-old victim
Fire burned through the roof of an apartment building in Howard's Lavender Lane
Howard apartment fire under investigation
Oshkosh police officers responded to a report of a student with a weapon and found an airsoft...
Police respond to weapons call to Oshkosh West High School