Public health alert issued for a Hy-Vee ready-to-eat meat product

Product contains wheat, an allergen not shown in the ingredients list
A voluntary recall was issued for two varieties of pot roast meals "due to the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen."
A voluntary recall was issued for two varieties of pot roast meals “due to the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen.”(Hy-Vee)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 2:23 PM CST
WASHINGTON, (WBAY) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for a Hy-Vee meat product.

Officials say the gravy component of the ready-to-eat Hy-Vee beef pot roast entrée product may contain wheat, a known allergen which is not listed in the finished product label.

The public health alert is being issued to make consumers with an allergy to wheat aware of the product. A recall has not been issued since it is no longer available in stores.

The listed beef pot roast entrée products were produced on various dates between December 26, 2022 and January 17, 2023.

  • 11.6 oz. plastic containers containing “HyVee mealtime BEEF POT ROAST DINNER” with Best If Use By dates of 01/03/2023 - 01/24/2023 and lot codes of 22361-23017.
  • 25.5 oz. plastic containers containing “HyVee mealtime BEEF POT ROAST DINNER” with Best If Used By dates of 01/02/2023 - 01/24/2023 and lot codes of 22360-23016.

The products bear establishment number “EST. 51558″ inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

The problem was discovered when the establishment identified that they received a substitute gravy mix from their spice supplier that includes wheat, whereas the normal gravy mix does not. The establishment notified FSIS that the label on the back of the product does not list wheat contained in the substitute gravy mix.

Consumers with questions about the public health alert can contact Tina Potthoff, Senior Vice President of Communications of Hy-Vee, at 515-559-5770 and tpotthoff@hy-vee.com.

