Ammo Inc. opens new facility in Manitowoc

The facility will employ about 300 people within 5 years
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Ammo Inc. hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new facility in Manitowoc Thursday afternoon.

Company leaders say the 160,000-square-foot facility should employ about 300 people on-site within the next 5 years. “Hard to believe that just over a year ago we were standing here breaking ground. now today, standing behind me, is a new, state-of-the-art production facility,” vice president Tod Wagenhals said at the ceremony.

Ammo Inc’s previous facility was able to produce 400 million rounds of ammunition each year. With the additional square footage, it’s able to produce up to one billion rounds.

Ammo Inc. says it wants to change the way ammunition is made and utilize more technological strategies.

