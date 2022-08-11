8/11 promotes 811 Diggers Hotline

Southwest Gas reminding Nevadans to call 811 before digging
Southwest Gas reminding Nevadans to call 811 before digging
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thursday was 8-1-1 Day, when utility officials reminded everyone to call 811 before digging on their property.

Whether you’re doing construction or just building a garden, anyone planning to dig must call 811 to make sure their excavation won’t cause damage to underground lines and equipment.

When you call 811, Wisconsin Public Service will come for free to mark the location of electric and gas lines in the area where you plan to dig.

Last year, WPS responded to nearly 60 incidents where underground lines were damaged become someone didn’t call the Diggers Hotline.

“Calling 811 allows WPS and other underground utility providers to mark the location of their underground utilities and lines, and that helps keep the person digging safe, their home safe, and their communities safe, and first responders like the fire department safe from responding to a potentially hazardous situation,” WPS spokesman Matt Cullen said.

WPS says people who dig after contacting 811 have a 99-percent chance of avoiding damage to underground utilities.

