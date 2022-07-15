Advertisement

Milwaukee girl missing for 3 weeks

Toniah Walker was last seen in Milwaukee on June 23, 2022
Toniah Walker was last seen in Milwaukee on June 23, 2022(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is hoping to bring home a 15-year-old girl who disappeared in Milwaukee last month.

Joniah Walker left home on June 23. The center says she might be in Milwaukee, but it’s possible she traveled to other parts of the state.

Joniah is a Black girl, 5′3″, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was seen on surveillance footage walking down a street close to her home wearing a green Adidas T-shirt (seen in the photo above) and carrying a large, green hiking backpack. The video and more photos can be viewed by clicking here.

Anyone who knows where she is or believes they’ve seen her should contact local police, Milwaukee police at (414) 933-4444, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children toll-free at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Jason Lindemann was the owner and operator of a powerboat that crashed into a...
Powerboat operator in Fox River crash no longer in custody after first court appearance
Kismet Advocacy in Green Bay
Kismet Advocacy closed for 30 days after staff walkout
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
Vehicle Security Innovators of Green Bay launched the anti-theft device last week
Green Bay company develops device to help prevent catalytic converter thefts
Powerboat involved in a crash on the Fox River
Sheriff’s office looking for Fox River cruise passengers and powerboat witnesses

Latest News

Neenah murder suspects Terran Colwell and Mandel Roy
Woman charged in connection to Neenah murder pleads no contest, faces up to 7 years in prison
Fire truck passes the burned out remains of Butch's Bar in Sturgeon Bay on February 22, 2022
Judge denies reduced bond for suspect in Butch’s Bar fire
Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcyclist dies after losing control on Highway 41
The Pink Flamingo Classic Slo-Pitch Softball Tournament and Festival is held at Legion Park in...
WATCH: Annual Pink Flamingo Classic kicks off in De Pere