Milwaukee girl missing for 3 weeks

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is hoping to bring home a 15-year-old girl who disappeared in Milwaukee last month.

Joniah Walker left home on June 23. The center says she might be in Milwaukee, but it’s possible she traveled to other parts of the state.

Joniah is a Black girl, 5′3″, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was seen on surveillance footage walking down a street close to her home wearing a green Adidas T-shirt (seen in the photo above) and carrying a large, green hiking backpack. The video and more photos can be viewed by clicking here.

Anyone who knows where she is or believes they’ve seen her should contact local police, Milwaukee police at (414) 933-4444, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children toll-free at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

