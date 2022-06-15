COVID-19 in Wisconsin: More cases, but 7-day average slips for a 6th day

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – It was mixed news from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Wednesday when it reported another slight drop in the 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases but a higher-than-average number of deaths.

There were 1,694 new cases identified by the latest test results, the highest daily number in five days. The 7-day average still slipped, through, from 1,485 to 1,471 cases per day, marking a second day under 1,500. Every county in WBAY’s greater viewing area except Menominee County reported new cases. Ten counties reported a double-digit number of new cases; nine reported cases in the single digits. County totals are listed at the end of this article.

Over the last week, 11.7% of all COVID-19 tests were positive for the coronavirus. Tuesday we reported the rolling average was 11.6%, but the DHS revised that information to say the 7-day average on Tuesday was 11.8%, which means the 11.7% reported Wednesday continues a downward trend.

The COVID-19 death toll rose by 8, and the DHS says all 8 people died within the last 30 days. That didn’t offset the 7-day average, which the DHS says is still 4 COVID-19 deaths per day. None of the deaths was in Northeast Wisconsin, and Dodge County’s death toll was revised.

Hospitalizations are above-average, too. DHS figures show 42 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment in the last 24-hour period, not far off our calculated 7-day average of 39 admissions per day.

Tuesday, the latest data available at this writing, the Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 367 COVID-19 patients were currently in hospitals, including 63 who are in intensive care. Hospitals in the Northeast health care region were treating 39 patients, with 8 in intensive care. Fox Valley hospitals had 22 patients, with 3 in ICU.

As we reported in our update here Tuesday night, the DHS solved its technical difficulties with vaccination data. However, as of 2:30 Wednesday afternoon we’re still looking at the figures from that update from Tuesday:

64.5% of Wisconsin’s population had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including 61.3% of Wisconsinites who had all their shots. More than a third of the population (34.7%) also received at least one booster shot.

67.4% of girls and women in Wisconsin received at least one dose of a vaccine compared to 61.0% of boys and men. Similarly, 64.4% of girls and women completed their vaccine series compared to 57.8% of boys and men. There are 0.4% of records that didn’t indicate the person’s gender.

Tuesday’s Vaccinations by Age Group (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 28.1% received vaccine/25.4% (+0.1) completed vaccinations/0.0% received booster

12 to 17: 62.0% received vaccine/58.6% completed vaccinations/20.5% (+0.1) received booster

18 to 24: 60.7% received vaccine/55.1% completed vaccinations/19.9% received booster

25 to 34: 64.6% received vaccine/60.0% completed vaccinations/25.8% received booster

35 to 44: 69.5% received vaccine/66.1% completed vaccinations/33.5% (+0.1) received booster

45 to 54: 71.9% (+0.1) received vaccine/69.1% completed vaccinations/38.5% received booster

55 to 64: 78.2% received vaccine/75.8% completed vaccinations/49.8% received booster

65 and up: 85.3% (-0.1) received vaccine/82.6% (-0.1) completed vaccinations/68.2% received booster

Tuesday’s Vaccinations by County Population

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,610) (NE) 66.0% 63.4% Calumet (50,209) (FV) 57.1% (+0.1) 55.0% Dodge (87,336) 52.7% 50.6% Door (27,889) (NE) 79.0% 75.2% Florence (4,298) (NE) 53.3% (+0.1) 50.7% Fond du Lac (102,902) (SE) 56.0% 53.6% Forest (8,960) 53.0% 50.5% Green Lake (18,908) (FV) 57.6% 55.0% Kewaunee (20,386) (NE) 52.8% 51.4% Langlade (19,119) 54.1% 52.1% Manitowoc (78,757) (NE) 60.8% 58.6% Marinette (40,262) (NE) 53.7% 51.5% Menominee (4,546) (FV) 81.2% 77.9% (-0.1) Oconto (38,383) (NE) 53.1% 51.4% Outagamie (188,766) (FV) 64.5% 61.9% Shawano (40,786) (FV) 48.1% 46.5% Sheboygan (115,240) (SE) 63.2% 60.8% Waupaca (50,664) (FV) 55.7% 53.8% (-0.1) Waushara (24,326) (FV) 46.4% 44.5% Winnebago (171,631) (FV) 62.5% 59.7% NORTHEAST REGION (474,585) (NE) 299,553 (63.1%) 287,976 (60.7%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,836) (FV) 331,434 (60.3%) 318,069 (57.8%) WISCONSIN (5,832,655) 3,761,440 (64.5%) 3,576,280 (61.3%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (Boldface indicates change since the last report)

Brown – 73,533 cases (+44) (428 deaths)

Calumet – 12,014 cases (+12) (100 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)** - 5,201 cases (+25) (89 deaths) (+1)

Dodge – 25,321 cases (+18) (294 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Door – 6,959 cases (+7) (61 deaths)

Florence - 840 cases (+3) (17 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 30,955 cases (+30) (262 deaths)

Forest - 2,544 cases (+5) (48 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)** - 2,875 cases (+30) (40 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,511 cases (+3) (55 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)** - 2,418 cases (+20) (71 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,708 cases (+2) (42 deaths)

Langlade - 5,168 cases (+5) (75 deaths)

Manitowoc – 18,159 cases (+17) (161 deaths)

Marinette - 10,088 cases (+10) (108 deaths)

Menominee – 1,957 cases (15 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)** - 4,105 cases (+20) (61 deaths)

Oconto – 9,579 cases (+5) (97 deaths)

Outagamie – 44,555 cases (+44) (361 deaths)

Shawano – 10,292 cases (+4) (131 deaths)

Sheboygan – 30,941 cases (+51) (273 deaths)

Waupaca – 11,868 cases (+11) (198 deaths)

Waushara – 5,248 cases (+5) (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 46,754 cases (+40) (338 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays.

** Michigan Department of Health updates county information on Wednesdays.

Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

