COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Over 1,900 cases, 7 deaths per day

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports COVID-19 case, hospitalization and death numbers continue rising.

The state says 2,008 new cases of the COVID-19 virus were confirmed in the last 24-hour period. It was the 5th time in 7 days there were more than 2,000 cases identified in a day.

The state is averaging 1,925 new cases per day, up significantly from 1,767 a day earlier. This is the highest 7-day average since February 13. The average has not been over 2,000 per day since February 12, so watch this space. One in 8 COVID-19 tests in the past week was positive for the coronavirus for a positivity rate of 12.5%, up from 12.3% Monday.

Nineteen of the 20 counties we’re tracking in WBAY’s greater viewing area reported new cases, with 10 of those reporting double-digit increases. Fond du Lac County passed a total 30,000 cases (30,028) while Winnebago County surpassed 45,000 (45,012). Florence County didn’t report new cases but it reported 1 death.

Wisconsin averaged 7 deaths per day over the last week. The COVID-19 death toll went up by 8 persons on Tuesday, including 6 deaths in Northeast Wisconsin -- in Florence, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc, Sheboygan (2), and Winnebago counties. The DHS says 6 of the 8 deaths were recent, including the victims in Fond du Lac and Manitowoc counties and one of the two reported by Sheboygan County. While death numbers are higher, the percentage of cases that are fatal fell from 0.91% to 0.90% Monday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says community levels of COVID-19 are medium in 17 counties, including Menominee, Shawano and Winnebago. Community levels remain low in the other 55 counties. The CDC labels are based on new cases per capita and how many of those cases are occupying hospital beds.

In the past day, 52 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, the largest one-day increase since March 23. We calculate the state averaged almost 32 admissions per day over the past week. As we reported Monday, the hospitalization rate slipped from 4.23% to 4.22% of all cases in Wisconsin since the pandemic began.

Monday, the latest data available, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 288 COVID-19 patients around the state, with 40 of them in intensive care Monday. It’s the most COVID-19 patients hospitalized at one time in almost 2 months, since there were 313 in hospitals on March 13, which is also the last time there were more than 300 COVID-19 patients.

Northeast health care region hospitals had 21 patients, with 6 of those in intensive care. There were 16 patients in Fox Valley region hospitals, including 4 in ICU.

Wisconsinites getting the COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot remain unchanged with 64.3% of the population having at least one dose, 61.1% completing their vaccine series, and 34.2% having a booster on top of it. The number of Wisconsinites getting their first dose in the past week is near an all-time low; the 7-day averages for the other metrics are at new all-time lows: Total doses administered, total boosters administered, Wisconsinites completing vaccine series, and Wisconsinites getting boosters.

Tuesday’s Vaccinations by Age Group

5 to 11: 27.7% received vaccine/24.9% (+0.1) completed vaccinations

12 to 17: 61.7% received vaccine/58.2% completed vaccinations/19.4% received booster

18 to 24: 60.4% received vaccine/54.8% completed vaccinations/19.3% received booster

25 to 34: 64.4% (+0.1) received vaccine/59.8% completed vaccinations/25.4% (+0.1) received booster

35 to 44: 69.3% received vaccine/65.9% completed vaccinations/33.0% received booster

45 to 54: 71.7% received vaccine/68.9% completed vaccinations/37.9% received booster

55 to 64: 78.1% received vaccine/75.6% completed vaccinations/49.2% received booster

65 and up: 85.4% received vaccine/82.5% completed vaccinations/67.7% received booster

Tuesday’s Vaccinations by County Population

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 65.8% 63.2% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 57.0% 54.9% Dodge (87,839) 52.6% 50.5% Door (27,668) (NE) 78.8% (+0.1) 74.8% Florence (4,295) (NE) 53.0% 50.2% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 55.9% 53.4% Forest (9,004) 52.8% 50.4% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 57.4% 54.8% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.7% 51.3% Langlade (19,189) 54.0% 51.9% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 60.7% 58.5% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 53.5% 51.3% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 81.0% 77.8% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 53.0% 51.3% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 64.4% 61.8% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 48.0% 46.4% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 63.1% 60.6% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 55.6% 53.7% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 46.2% 44.3% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 62.4% 59.5% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 298,749 (62.9%) 286,998 (60.5%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 330,712 (60.1%) 317,102 (57.7%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,752,414 (64.3%) 3,564,402 (61.1%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (boldface indicates changes since the last report)

Brown – 71,163 cases (+65) (425 deaths)

Calumet – 11,705 cases (+7) (99 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)** - 5,032 cases (87 deaths)

Dodge – 24,761 cases (+30) (294 deaths)

Door – 6,691 cases (+9) (61 deaths)

Florence - 820 cases (+0) (17 deaths) (+1)

Fond du Lac – 30,028 cases (+43) (258 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 2,444 cases (+1) (48 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)** - 2,755 cases (40 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,338 cases (+5) (54 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)** - 2,324 cases (71 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,612 cases (+4) (42 deaths)

Langlade - 4,940 cases (+7) (75 deaths)

Manitowoc – 17,564 cases (+11) (160 deaths) (+1)

Marinette - 9,773 cases (+11) (107 deaths)

Menominee – 1,918 (+8) (14 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)** - 3,962 cases (60 deaths)

Oconto – 9,404 cases (+5) (97 deaths)

Outagamie – 43,114 cases (+43) (356 deaths)

Shawano – 9,995 cases (+30) (129 deaths)

Sheboygan – 29,836 cases (+18) (269 deaths) (+2)

Waupaca – 11,471 cases (+11) (195 deaths)

Waushara – 5,077 cases (+3) (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 45,012 cases (+82) (333 deaths) (+1)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays.

** Michigan Department of Health updates county information on Wednesdays.

Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.