COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 7-day average nears 1,000 per day

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The spread of COVID-19 is falling closer to 1,000 cases per day in Wisconsin. The Department of Health Services (DHS) reports the 7-day average is down to 1,073 cases per day from an average 1,135 yesterday. The DHS says tests identified 820 new cases in the past day. The state has averaged fewer than 1,000 cases per day over the past 4 days. The last time the 7-day average was below 1,000 was August 4, 2021, so watch this space. Notably, 4 of the 20 counties we’re following did not have new cases, and 11 had a single-digit increase.

Day-to-day numbers for hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 were higher, but even these numbers remain relatively low coming off the omicron surge just one month ago. DHS numbers show 21 death reports were submitted to the state, for a total 11,760 deaths in Wisconsin since the pandemic began. Seventeen of the 21 deaths happened in the past 30 days. In our area, Shawano County reported two deaths, Waupaca County reported 1.

Numbers also show 98 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, the most in a 24-hour period in eight days. However, hospital admissions have been below 100 for a week now for the first time since last July. By our calculations, the average is 54 COVID-19 hospitalizations per day, the lowest 7-day average since last August.

Tuesday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 666 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, with 149 of them in intensive care. That’s an increase of 11 patients in ICU but 23 fewer people in the hospitals. The 7-county Northeast health care region saw an increase in patients: 78 total COVID-19 patients, with 14 in ICU -- 2 more in ICU and 5 more overall. The 8-county Fox Valley region has 51 patients, the same as Monday, with 7 in ICU, which is 2 fewer than Monday.

Vaccinations

Fewer than 1,000 Wisconsinites started vaccinating against COVID-19 since the last report. The DHS shows an increase of 871 residents getting at least one shot. The number of Wisconsinites completing their vaccine series rose by 1,388.

The percentage of Wisconsin’s population getting the vaccine and completing their vaccine series remained the same at 63.8% and 60.2%, respectively. Vaccinations are at their lowest point since the week vaccinations began in late 2020, and you’ll remember how restricted access to the vaccine was at that time.

Nine of the 20 counties we’re following in WBAY’s wider viewing area bucked this trend with increases in the percentage of their residents getting their first vaccine, completing vaccinations, or both.

Tuesday’s Vaccinations by Age Group (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 26.2% received vaccine (+0.0)/22.5% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

12 to 17: 60.6% received vaccine (+0.0)/56.4% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

18 to 24: 59.3% received vaccine (+0.0)/53.6% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

25 to 34: 63.5% received vaccine (+0.0)/58.7% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

35 to 44: 68.8% received vaccine (+0.0)/65.1% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

45 to 54: 71.3% received vaccine (+0.0)/68.2% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

55 to 64: 77.9% received vaccine (+0.0)/75.1% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

65 and up: 85.7% received vaccine (-0.1)/82.4% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

Tuesday’s Vaccinations by County Population (and change since last report)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 65.2% 62.2% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 56.7% (+0.1) 54.2% Dodge (87,839) 52.3% 49.8% Door (27,668) (NE) 78.4% 74.0% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 52.2% (+0.1) 49.7% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 55.5% 52.7% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 52.4% 49.5% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 57.2% 54.3% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.5% 50.7% Langlade (19,189) 53.7% (-0.1) 51.4% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 60.3% 57.7% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 53.1% 50.6% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 79.9% 75.7% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.7% 50.7% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 63.9% 60.9% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 47.6% 45.6% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 62.5% 59.7% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 55.3% 53.1% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 45.8% 43.7% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 61.9% 58.7% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 296,474 (62.5%) 282,937 (59.6%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 328,365 (59.7%) 312,652 (56.9%, +0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,722,878 (63.8%) 3,513,043 (60.2%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

Brown – 69,399 cases (+40) (368 deaths)

Calumet – 11,404 cases (+3) (91 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 4,948 cases (84 deaths)

Dodge – 24,129 cases (+9) (265 deaths)

Door – 6,530 cases (49 deaths)

Florence - 800 cases (15 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 29,101 cases (+54) (209 deaths) (+2)

Forest - 2,417 cases (45 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 2,692 cases (37 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,140 cases (+3) (49 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 2,277 cases (68 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,540 cases (38 deaths)

Langlade - 4,842 cases (+2) (60 deaths)

Manitowoc – 17,123 cases (+2) (149 deaths)

Marinette - 9,570 cases (+4) (92 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 3,816 cases (59 deaths)

Menominee – 1,823 (+1) (13 deaths)

Oconto – 9,266 cases (+5) (84 deaths)

Outagamie – 41,957 cases (+14) (304 deaths)

Shawano – 9,666 cases (+7) (114 deaths) (+2)

Sheboygan – 29,140 cases (+12) (242 deaths)

Waupaca – 11,205 cases (+9) (188 deaths) (+1)

Waushara – 4,931 cases (+4) (63 deaths)

Winnebago – 43,301 cases (+17) (312 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

