COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Freefall continues from omicron’s peak 4 weeks ago

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – This weekend marks a calendar month since the peak of the COVID-19 omicron surge in Wisconsin. On January 19, the 7-day average of new cases hit a record high of 18,810 per day.

Four weeks later, cases have plummeted to an average 1,371 per day, their lowest point since last August. That rolling average is down from 1,493 a day earlier.

The percentage of COVID-19 tests that are positive is below 8% after peaking at 29.5% last month. The current average is 7.8% of tests over the last 7 days. That’s where the positivity rate was back in October.

Counties reported 23 deaths to the Department of Health Services. The DHS says 12 of these deaths were within the last 30 days. The 7-day average rose for a 2nd day to 15 deaths per day. Winnebago County reported 4 of the 23 deaths. Dodge, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc and Shawano counties each reported 1.

Hospitalizations were in double digits for a third day in a row, which we haven’t seen on weekdays since the first week of August (the state doesn’t publish reports on weekends, so Mondays are cumulative tallies).

There were 65 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in the past day. Taking daily discharges and deaths into account, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) found a net decrease of 41 COVID-19 patients since Thursday, and 9 fewer in intensive care units. Friday there were 729 COVID-19 patients in hospitals around the state, with 149 in ICU.

Ten hospitals in the Northeast health care region are treating 86 of those patients, 17 of them in ICU. That’s 5 out of ICU and 10 fewer patients than Thursday. The 13 Fox Valley region hospitals are treating 50 COVID-19 patients, with 6 in ICU. That’s 1 fewer in ICU and 1 fewer patient overall.

As we reported yesterday, despite case numbers in freefall, the DHS says the spread of the COVID-19 virus was still at “critically high” levels in Douglas County and “very high” levels in the remaining 71 counties over the past two weeks. Although case numbers declined in 59 counties in the last two weeks, there are no counties where the spread of the virus is considered “high”, “moderate,” or “low” yet. Case numbers didn’t change significantly in 13 counties; there were no counties that saw case numbers increase compared to two weeks ago. Green Lake, Florence, Kewaunee and Waushara counties in WBAY’s viewing area were among the 13 that didn’t see a significant change.

Vaccinations

About 50% more people are completing their vaccinations compared to people getting their first dose of COVID-19 vaccines.

The latest numbers from vaccinators around the state show the number getting their first dose increased by 1,218 since Thursday’s report compared to 2,084 completing their vaccine series. There’s some overlap in those numbers when people get the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Vaccinators say they doled out 7,050 doses since their last report to Wisconsinites and out-of-state residents. Almost half of those were booster shots.

The DHS says 60.2% of Wisconsinites completed their vaccine series, or 3,508,579 people. That’s out of 63.8% of the population that’s had a shot, or 3,720,825 people. The DHS reports two-thirds of women and girls in the state (66.7%) and more than 3 out of 5 men and boys (60.3%) have now had at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. Those numbers should be a little higher but gender wasn’t reported on 0.4% of records.

Friday’s Vaccinations by Age Group (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 26.1% received vaccine (+0.0)/22.2% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

12 to 17: 60.5% received vaccine (+0.0)/56.2% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

18 to 24: 59.3% received vaccine (+0.1)/53.4% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

25 to 34: 63.4% received vaccine (+0.0)/58.6% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

35 to 44: 68.8% received vaccine (+0.1)/65.0% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

45 to 54: 71.3% received vaccine (+0.0)/68.2% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

55 to 64: 77.9% received vaccine (+0.0)/75.1% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

65 and up: 85.8% received vaccine (+0.1)/82.4% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

Friday’s Vaccinations by County Population (and change since last report)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 65.2% (+0.1) 62.1% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 56.6% 54.2% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 52.2% 49.7% Door (27,668) (NE) 78.4% 73.9% Florence (4,295) (NE) 52.2% (+0.1) 49.6% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 55.5% (+0.1) 52.6% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 52.4% 49.5% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 57.2% (+0.1) 54.3% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.5% (+0.1) 50.6% Langlade (19,189) 53.7% 51.3% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 60.3% 57.7% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 53.1% 50.5% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 79.9% 75.8% (+0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.7% 50.7% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 63.9% (+0.1) 60.8% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 47.5% 45.5% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 62.5% 59.6% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 55.3% 53.0% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 45.8% 43.6% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 61.9% 58.6% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 296,355 (62.4%) 282,629 (59.6%, +0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 328,250 (59.7%) 312,267 (56.8%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,720,825 (63.8%) 3,508,579 (60.2% +0.1)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

FRIDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

Note: Michigan’s data will not be updated again until Wednesday, Feb. 23, due to the Presidents Day holiday Monday.

Brown – 69,295 cases (+27) (368 deaths)

Calumet – 11,385 cases (+7) (91 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 4,948 cases (+12) (84 deaths)

Dodge – 24,095 cases (+25) (265 deaths) (+1)

Door – 6,524 cases (+6) (48 deaths)

Florence - 800 cases (+1) (15 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 29,047 cases (+35) (207 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 2,413 cases (+1) (45 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 2,692 cases (+5) (37 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,128 cases (49 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Iron (Mich.)* – 2,277 cases (+6) (68 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,532 cases (+2) (38 deaths)

Langlade - 4,831 cases (+3) (60 deaths)

Manitowoc – 17,106 cases (+17) (149 deaths) (+1)

Marinette - 9,550 cases (+11) (92 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 3,816 cases (+12) (59 deaths)

Menominee – 1,818 (+4) (13 deaths)

Oconto – 9,250 cases (+6) (84 deaths)

Outagamie – 41,882 cases (+126) (304 deaths)

Shawano – 9,643 cases (+11) (111 deaths) (+1)

Sheboygan – 29,079 cases (+16) (242 deaths)

Waupaca – 11,177 cases (+16) (187 deaths)

Waushara – 4,924 cases (+7) (63 deaths)

Winnebago – 43,228 cases (+69) (312 deaths) (+4)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

