Find a job in the TV industry

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Are you looking for job in television? How about social media? Sales? Graphic arts? Engineering? IT?

Gray Television has televisions stations in 113 markets from Hawaii to Alaska and Florida to Maine. Nationwide we have hundreds of job openings. Whether you’re looking for a job right in front of the camera or far behind it, the television industry offers a career that fits your interests.

Apply online at Gray.TV/careers. You’ll be able to search jobs by category or location. Upload your resume, cover letter and references for the jobs of your choosing.

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households. We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training. Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

As a condition of employment, Gray Television will require that newly hired employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.