Wisconsin surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 death milestone

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin reached a milestone Wednesday by surpassing 10,000 deaths from COVID-19.

The state has confirmed 10,014 deaths attributed to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day average is 24. There are 1,105 probable deaths from COVID-19.

New deaths were reported Wednesday in the counties of Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Outagamie, Shawano, and Winnebago.

Cases also continue to climb. The state reported 6,477 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. That’s up from 5,758 new cases reported Tuesday. The seven-day average of new confirmed cases is 3,869 and the seven-day average percent positive by test is 16.4 percent.

There’s been no significant change in hospitalization numbers in Northeast Wisconsin. Overall capacity in Wisconsin shows 93 percent of hospital beds in use and 96.5 percent of ICU beds in use. Seventy-seven percent of Wisconsin hospitals have ICUs at peak capacity. DHS shows 28.1 percent of ventilators in use.

The state says 61.9 percent of residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 58.1 percent have completed their vaccine series.

First-time vaccination numbers ticked up in most age groups, especially the pediatric group age 5-11.

COVID-19 activity is Critically High in 39 counties and Very High in 33 counties.

Several counties in the WBAY area are in the Critically High Category. That includes Oconto, Brown, Outagamie, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Winnebago, Calumet, Waushara, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan.

The categorization means there is there is a critically high burden of the number of cases per 100,000 people.

Omicron is the predominant strain among new COVID-19 cases nationwide.

WEDNESDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY AGE GROUP (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 20.6% received vaccine (+0.3)/14.5% completed vaccinations (+0.3)

12 to 17: 56.9% received vaccine (+0.1)/52.2% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

18 to 24: 56.6% received vaccine (+0.1)/51.4% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

25 to 34: 61.1% received vaccine (+0.1)/56.5% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

35 to 44: 67.0% received vaccine (+0.1)/63.2% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

45 to 54: 69.8% received vaccine (+0.0)/66.6% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

55 to 64: 76.8% received vaccine (+0.1)/73.8% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

65 and up: 85.4% received vaccine (+0.0)/81.9% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

WEDNESDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (and change since last report)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 63.2% (+0.2) 59.7% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 55.0% (-0.1) 52.3% Dodge (87,839) 50.5% (+0.1) 47.8% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 76.9% (+0.1) 72.0% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 53.7% (+0.1) 50.8% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 50.7% 48.1% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 51.4% (+0.1) 48.7% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 55.7% (+0.1) 52.3% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 51.3% (+0.2) 49.2% (+0.1) Langlade (19,189) 52.6% (+0.1) 50.0% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 58.5% (+0.1) 55.7% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 51.9% (+0.1) 49.1% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 78.4% 73.8% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 51.4% (+0.1) 48.9% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 62.1% (+0.2) 58.6% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 46.3% 44.0% (-0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 60.5% (+0.1) 57.2% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 53.9% 51.2% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 44.7% 42.3% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 60.3% (+0.1) 56.6% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 287,890 (60.7%, +0.1) 272,630 (57.4%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 319,376 (58.1% +0.1) 301,496 (54.8%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,610,391 (61.0% +0.1) 3,386,962 (58.1% +0.1)

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

Brown – 50,227 cases (+325) (305 deaths)

Calumet – 8,711 cases (+13) (77 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 3,679 cases (+28) (75 deaths)(+1)

Dodge – 18,232 cases (+129) (241 deaths)

Door – 4,464 cases (+44) (41 deaths)

Florence - 623 cases (+4) ( 15 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 20,750 cases (+139) (184 deaths)(-1)

Forest - 1,737 cases (+8) (36 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,890 cases (+11) (33 deaths)

Green Lake - 3,056 cases (+10) (41 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,682 cases (+9) (58 deaths)(+1)

Kewaunee – 3,577 cases (+18) (36 deaths)(+1)

Langlade - 3,597 cases (+16) (50 deaths)

Manitowoc – 12,764cases (+77) (111 deaths)(+3)

Marinette - 7363 cases (+52) (83 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 3,075 cases (+13 ) (52 deaths)

Menominee – 1,029 cases (11 deaths)

Oconto – 7,201 cases (+36) (72 deaths)

Outagamie – 31,114 cases (+137) (274 deaths)(+1)

Shawano – 7,296 cases (+53) (94 deaths)(+3)

Sheboygan – 20,967 cases (+33) (182 deaths)

Waupaca – 8,450 cases (+57) (166 deaths)

Waushara – 3,604 cases (+28) (57 deaths)

Winnebago – 29,324 cases (+129) (277 deaths)(+1)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Michigan did not update numbers on Dec. 24 due to the holiday.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

