“You Can If You Will: The Jerry Kramer Story” premiers Saturday

Jerry Kramer
Jerry Kramer(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A film depicting the life story of Packers legend Jerry Kramer premiered at Marcus Cinema Saturday night.

“You Can If You Will: The Jerry Kramer Story” will run for one week at the Marcus Cinema at Bay Park Square Mall.

85-year-old Jerry Kramer, his family, and other Packers alums attended the premier.

Kramer had a legendary career with the Packers, which included two Super Bowl wins, but the NFL Hall-of-Famer hasn’t gone Hollywood just yet.

Kramer was born in a town of about 200 people in Eastern Montana, which is something that keeps him humble.

“Well first of all, I was convinced we were in the wrong place… that this big theater was exactly where we were supposed to be and we were gonna be in a much smaller area. But this is sensational. Glenn has done a great job with this movie,” said Kramer.

Glenn Aveni is the director of the film.

