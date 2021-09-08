Green Bay’s Olde Main Street district to host Gallery Nite on Cedar

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Art comes alive in Green Bay’s Olde Main Street district with Gallery Nite on Cedar.

The event is Thursday, Sept. 9, 4-7 p.m.

There will be displays and demonstrations by local artists, a food truck, wine and live music.

Gallery Nite on Cedar will be held in the 1400 block of Cedar Street between the Art Garage and the Artisan & Business Center.

