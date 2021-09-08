Advertisement

Green Bay’s Olde Main Street district to host Gallery Nite on Cedar

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Art comes alive in Green Bay’s Olde Main Street district with Gallery Nite on Cedar.

The event is Thursday, Sept. 9, 4-7 p.m.

There will be displays and demonstrations by local artists, a food truck, wine and live music.

Gallery Nite on Cedar will be held in the 1400 block of Cedar Street between the Art Garage and the Artisan & Business Center.

CLICK HERE for more information and a list of artists.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Golf ball-size hail in the Town of Ellington. Sept. 7, 2021.
Door County visitor states, “It’s a miracle that the big tree did not crush that house.”
Cody Krueger has been identified by Oconto Police as a suspect in an armed robbery and...
Police: Oconto shooting was over drugs delivered by mail
Image of COVID-19
Wisconsin’s COVID-19 numbers see a post-holiday slump
Alderwoman Chantia Lewis
Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Senate candidate, Milwaukee City Council member charged with 4 felonies
A shattered sliding-glass door is seen in a photo shared by the Polk County Sheriff's Office of...
Motive for Florida family’s massacre may never be known

Latest News

Neville Museum Prohibition exhibit
Neville Public Museum exhibit explores Prohibition
September 3 Birthday Club
September 3 Birthday Club
Sober Green Bay
Sober Green Bay encourages sober-friendly spaces
September 2 Birthday Club
September 2 Birthday Club