Brown County Sheriff’s Office hosting Food Truck Rally

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a food truck rally Monday to raise money for a gift card program.

Several local food trucks will be at the Sheriff’s Office building located at 2684 Development Dr. Hours are 3-7 p.m. on Aug. 16, 2021.

Money raised goes toward purchasing gift cards for officers to hand out to people in need.

The Sheriff’s Office and Green Bay Police partner with Police Lights of Christmas for the event.

