Titanic exhibit opens in Oshkosh with Wisconsin connection

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re fascinated by the story of the Titanic, you won’t want to miss a special exhibit, highlighting the Wisconsin connection.

It went on display Wednesday at the Oshkosh Public Museum.

Since the sinking of the Titanic 109 years ago, the disaster has been the focus of a number of exhibits, movies, and tv shows, but never has a story been told about Wisconsin’s connection.

Director of Collections Jeffrey Taylor said, “For Oshkosh we had to really customize everything from the packing to the stories to the artifact selection. So in my time an my memory of our archives, we’ve never done such a state specific story, an exhibition as we have here in Oshkosh.”

The display at the Oshkosh Public Museum focuses on twenty passengers, who either lived in Wisconsin, or conducted business here.

Many of the artifacts also have a connection, including a special ten dollar bill.

“Before the Federal Reserve was set up the government would issue charters to individual states and banks and they could print their own currency. So we have a ten dollar national bank note that says Merrill, Wisconsin on it that sat on the ocean floor two and a half miles down for a couple of decades,” added Taylor.

The exhibit even includes the fictional character Jack Dawson, who appeared in the movie “Titanic”, with ties to Chippewa Falls.

Tammy Malewski of the Oshkosh Public Museum said, “Thru a lot of the different social media posts people are saying, oh I’ve been to Las Vegas and I’ve seen it, I’ve been here and I’ve seen it, but they’ve not seen this. This is very unique to us, and it’s the first time being seen.”

It’s also a chance to learn.

“Certainly, Titanic is a moment in world history and all of our histories, but then if you can go down to the next level and say wow, this is even closer than I thought previously. That’s what we hope people can come enjoy and take away,” Taylor said.

The exhibit will run from July 21st through October 13th.

Tickets are recommended because the museum is limiting capacity at seventy.

