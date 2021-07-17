Advertisement

Titanic exhibit at Oshkosh Public Museum looks at Wisconsin connections

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Starting next week, the Oshkosh Public Museum is opening a unique exhibit to learn more about Wisconsinites who were on the Titanic the night it sank.

The exhibit is called “Titanic: The Wisconsin Connection,” and it brings museum visitors back to 1912 when the ship was on its maiden voyage, bound for New York.

Experts say every time explorers make trips to the bottom of the ocean, they learn more about the ship. Now they’re bringing back information about people who were on the Titanic and had ties to Wisconsin.

“For Oshkosh, we had to really customize everything, from the packing to the stories to the artifact selection. In my time and my memory of our archives, we’ve never done such a state-specific story and exhibition as we have here in Oshkosh,” said Jeff Taylor, who’s in charge of the temporary exhibit.

The showcase also has more than 100 recently conserved artifacts, all from 12,000 feet below the Atlantic Ocean.

The exhibit opens next Wednesday, July 21, and runs through October 13.

