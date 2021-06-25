Green Bay man gets 13 years for sex trafficking

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A federal judge sentenced a 53-year-old Green Bay man Friday to 13 years in prison for sex trafficking.

Federal prosecutors allege Darryl Green “recruited, enticed, and forced dozens of women” into prostitution last year. He threatened them with physical force and manipulated their drug addictions, and often kept as much as 100% of the women’s money.

Green was initially indicted in December for human trafficking, enticing a minor to engage in a commercial sex act, and producing a pornographic image of that child. He pleaded guilty earlier this year to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.

When he gets out of prison, he’ll be on supervised release for another 10 years.

Multiple departments were involved in the case, including the Green Bay Police Department, the Green Bay office of the FBI, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

