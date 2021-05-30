Advertisement

Food Truck Festival underway in Fond du Lac

(WBAY photo)
(WBAY photo)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - More than half a dozen food trucks are gathering for the first ever Fondy Food Truck Festival in Fond du Lac Sunday afternoon.

The event is happening in Lakeside Park from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

More than 20 community organizations will also be there, including the Fond du Lac County Sheriff Dive Team, as well as the Fond du Lac Police Department K9.

The festival is free to the public.

