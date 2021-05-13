Return of Food Truck Fridays

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - This is a sign we’re heading into a summer. Food Truck Fridays kick off at Badger State Brewing Company, 990 Tony Canadeo Run, in Green Bay.

Each Friday will feature a different food truck and brews from the beer garden, along with live entertainment, from 5 to 9 P.M.

Jen Radloff, event and entertainment director for Badger State Brewing, talked with us about what people can expect through the summer and early fall and their partnership with local food truck businesses. What the complete interview above.

