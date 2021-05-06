For 5th consecutive year, WBAY wins Regional Murrow Award for Investigative Reporting
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For the fifth consecutive year, WBAY is the winner of the Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Investigative Reporting.
The award is among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news.
WBAY is honored to win the award for Sarah Thomsen’s First Alert Investigation on the Missing D.A. in Waushara County. The story was edited and shot by video journalist Will Sentowski.
Regional Murrow Award winners move forward to the national round.
WBAY competes in the Region 4 Small Market Television category. Region 4 covers Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
