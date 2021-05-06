For 5th consecutive year, WBAY wins Regional Murrow Award for Investigative Reporting

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For the fifth consecutive year, WBAY is the winner of the Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Investigative Reporting.

The award is among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news.

WBAY is honored to win the award for Sarah Thomsen’s First Alert Investigation on the Missing D.A. in Waushara County. The story was edited and shot by video journalist Will Sentowski.

CLICK HERE to view the award-winning investigative report.

Regional Murrow Award winners move forward to the national round.

Have a tip for an investigative story? Email Sarah Thomsen at sthomsen@wbay.com

WBAY competes in the Region 4 Small Market Television category. Region 4 covers Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

CLICK HERE for a full list of Regional Murrow Award winners.

Congrats to @SThomsenWbay and @thrill316 for winning a Regional Murrow for Investigative Reporting for the 5TH STRAIGHT YEAR! https://t.co/sZnRC0Nwyh https://t.co/OO95TO9Lls — Matt Kummer (@mattkummer) May 6, 2021

Local broadcasters, despite unprecedented obstacles and a 1000% increase in physical threats during 2020, you persisted in bringing clarity and context to your communities. RTDNA is proud to honor your journalism with these 2021 Regional #Murrow Awards.https://t.co/seprK7PtE1 — RTDNA (@RTDNA) May 6, 2021

