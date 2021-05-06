Advertisement

For 5th consecutive year, WBAY wins Regional Murrow Award for Investigative Reporting

Regional Edward R Murrow Awards(Edward R Murrow Award)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For the fifth consecutive year, WBAY is the winner of the Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Investigative Reporting.

The award is among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news.

WBAY is honored to win the award for Sarah Thomsen’s First Alert Investigation on the Missing D.A. in Waushara County. The story was edited and shot by video journalist Will Sentowski.

CLICK HERE to view the award-winning investigative report.

Regional Murrow Award winners move forward to the national round.

Have a tip for an investigative story? Email Sarah Thomsen at sthomsen@wbay.com

WBAY competes in the Region 4 Small Market Television category. Region 4 covers Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

CLICK HERE for a full list of Regional Murrow Award winners.

