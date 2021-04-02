Advertisement

Restorations planned for Carnegie Building, Kaukauna’s old library

The former Kaukauna Public Library, the Carnegie Building, will be restored and redeveloped...
The former Kaukauna Public Library, the Carnegie Building, will be restored and redeveloped into apartments
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Kaukauna will work with a company to redevelop the historical Carnegie Building, which used to be the city’s public library.

At a meeting Tuesday, the common council voted to enter an agreement with 111 Main Street LLC, named for the library’s address, with developer Tim Schuelke.

The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Properties, and because of its significance in the community the city is looking for a way to adapt it for reuse.

The developer says it’s committed to restoring the facade of the building to its original look and converting an addition that was built on the library in the 1970′s into eight market-rate apartments with balconies overlooking Central Park and the Fox River.

Construction is expected to be finished late this year.

The Carnegie Building served as Kaukauna’s public library for more than 100 years. Schuelke says the restoration “will keep this landmark standing for another 100 years.”

According to 111 Main, the city pays $15,000 a year on maintenance on the vacant building. This deal will put it on the tax rolls.

Paperwork, including a financial authorization from a lender, are still needed before the library is transferred into private hands. The developer expects that to be completed before summer.

