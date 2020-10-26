Prevea Health to open COVID-19 testing site at Brown County Fairgrounds

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Prevea Health will open a COVID-19 testing site at the Brown County Fairgrounds located at 1500 Ft Howard Ave. in De Pere on Monday, Nov. 2.

“Testing is one of the most important tools we have in fighting the spread of this virus, and this new site – our largest – will allow us to accommodate more community members in need of a test,” Dr. Rai, President and CEO at Prevea Health.

The Prevea testing site at the Brown County Fairgrounds will feature a covered, two-lane drive-through, allowing patients to remain in their vehicles during the test collection process and keeping staff and patients safe from the cold, fall and winter elements.

Testing at the Prevea Health Brown County Fairgrounds site will be available for free to anyone, including those experiencing symptoms and those not experiencing symptoms of the virus. COVID-19 symptoms include: Cough; fever; chills; repeated shaking with chills; muscle pain; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; headache; sore throat; runny nose; new loss of taste or smell. Testing at this site is also available to anyone who has been exposed to someone confirmed to have COVID-19. (Please note: Free COVID-19 testing is provided at Prevea Health in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS). Testing for individuals not experiencing symptoms may only be available for a limited time, per DHS).

“This virus has shown us it can affect people in many different ways,” said Dr. Rai. “Some experience very severe symptoms, some very mild symptoms such as a runny nose or scratchy throat, and some do not experience any symptoms at all. You may feel fine, but you could be spreading the virus to others, and others may get sicker than you. Get tested. It is free and same-day appointments are available.”

Those who wish to be tested must sign up on Prevea’s online patient portal, MyPrevea. You do not have to be an established Prevea patient to set up an account on MyPrevea or to access a free test. MyPrevea can be accessed at www.myprevea.com or downloaded as an app on Apple or Google Play. It takes just minutes to set up an account, complete a short assessment, and register for a test at one of the many Prevea Health COVID-19 testing site locations across the state. For a list of locations and more information, please visit: www.prevea.com/COVID19

Test results from all locations are available within 2 to 4 days on the patient’s MyPrevea account which is safeguarded to ensure patient privacy and confidentiality.

