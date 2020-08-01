Advertisement

Brown County puts mask mandate on hold, Green Bay’s ordinance still in effect

The state's mandate took pressure off the city to do its own mandate.
By Kati Anderson
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Local elected officials on the city and county levels have heard hours of testimony from the public over the past month on proposed mask ordinances.

Community leaders taking action while the state seemingly sat idly by, until Thursday.

“I also announced a new face covering order that will go into effect on August 1 at 12:01 a.m.” said Governor Tony Evers during Thursday’s virtual COVID-19 update from the state.

Taking some pressure off of Brown County to implement its own.

“Well right now it’s been taken off our shoulders by Governor Evers mask mandate that he issued on Thursday and I think that’s a very good thing,” said Brown County Board Supervisor Joan Brusky.

She in collaboration with others proposed a county wide mask mandate.

Now, those plans are on hold but ready in case state republicans decide to challenge the governor’s new order.

“We would keep this on the agenda, we could table it from one month to another, or we could make a provision to revisit it if need be,” said Brusky.

As far as Green Bay's mask ordinance, it's still in play.

“The City’s ordinance is less restrictive than the statewide mandate. Accordingly, the City’s ordinance will be superseded as soon as the statewide mandate goes into effect on 8/1. As a result, beginning tomorrow at 12:01 a.m., only the state mandate will be enforced until such time as the state mandate ends,” reads an email from Genrich citing the city’s attorney.

The state’s order is set to expire on September 28.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

South Africa hits 500,000 confirmed cases, still not at peak

Updated: 2 hours ago
South Africa on Saturday surpassed 500,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, representing more than 50% of all reported coronavirus infections in Africa's 54 countries.

National

Ind. student tests positive for COVID-19 on first day of school

Updated: 4 hours ago
The district’s superintendent, Dr. Harold Olin, says their plan was immediately put in place.

National

Ind. student tests positive on first day of school

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
A junior high student tested positive for COVID-19 on the first day of school.

News

Percentage of active cases hits new low for second day, another 1,062 coronavirus cases confirmed

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says another 1,062 people have tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total confirmed case count in the state since testing began to more than 54,000.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Negotiators report progress in COVID-19 aid talks

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ANTHONY TAYLOR and LISA MASCARO
The White House and its GOP allies appear to be retreating from their opposition to a $600-per-week supplemental unemployment benefit that has propped up both the economy and family budgets but expired Friday.

National

Storm could hinder US virus response; Mexico No. 3 in deaths

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By JOHN LEICESTER, ROD McGUIRK and ARNO PEDRAM Associated Press
Hurricane Isaias’ imminent arrival forced the closure of some outdoor testing sites even as Florida reached a new daily high in deaths.

News

Green Bay schools to start with on-line learning

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Kati Anderson
Superintendent Stephen Murley tells us it’s not feasible to have students in the classroom right away with the high level of community spread of the coronavirus.

News

Wedding industry sees changes due to health guidelines during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
This time of year is typically filled with weddings; however, like many other aspects of daily life, this wedding season looks different because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Pandemic disrupts wedding preparations

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT
The pandemic has forced florists, caterers and others to change procedures

Coronavirus

Road trip? Quarantines mess with Americans’ travel plans

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT
|
By DAVID SHARP Associated Press
The web of state and local quarantines is growing more tangled by the day: New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have ordered visitors from a whopping 34 states to quarantine for 14 days.