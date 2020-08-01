Brown County puts mask mandate on hold, Green Bay’s ordinance still in effect

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Local elected officials on the city and county levels have heard hours of testimony from the public over the past month on proposed mask ordinances.

Community leaders taking action while the state seemingly sat idly by, until Thursday.

“I also announced a new face covering order that will go into effect on August 1 at 12:01 a.m.” said Governor Tony Evers during Thursday’s virtual COVID-19 update from the state.

Taking some pressure off of Brown County to implement its own.

“Well right now it’s been taken off our shoulders by Governor Evers mask mandate that he issued on Thursday and I think that’s a very good thing,” said Brown County Board Supervisor Joan Brusky.

She in collaboration with others proposed a county wide mask mandate.

Now, those plans are on hold but ready in case state republicans decide to challenge the governor’s new order.

“We would keep this on the agenda, we could table it from one month to another, or we could make a provision to revisit it if need be,” said Brusky.

As far as Green Bay's mask ordinance, it's still in play.

“The City’s ordinance is less restrictive than the statewide mandate. Accordingly, the City’s ordinance will be superseded as soon as the statewide mandate goes into effect on 8/1. As a result, beginning tomorrow at 12:01 a.m., only the state mandate will be enforced until such time as the state mandate ends,” reads an email from Genrich citing the city’s attorney.

The state’s order is set to expire on September 28.

