“Perk Picnic at the Beach” events in Oshkosh promote local businesses

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - An Oshkosh coffee shop is teaming up with food trucks to bring a boost to local business.

Oshkosh’s historic Beach building houses one of Planet Perk’s coffee houses. Now it’s also home to “Perk Picnic at the Beach.”

“We thought, due to social distancing requirements and people’s comfort levels, it’d be nice to leverage our nice big lawn to invite food trucks to help them during the crisis, get business, make people more aware of our location,” said Planet Perk owner Kenneth Osmond.

Osmond says he invited any and all food trucks based from Green Bay to Fond du Lac to participate. The Perk Picnics feature a new food truck or two nearly every day and local musicians when possible.

“You know under the principle of all ships ride with the tide, we can help each other out,” said Osmond.

“Especially in hard times I think we need to rely on each other and think through things creatively,” said Giselle Gaytan with Los Tres Manantiales. “I’m really thankful for Plant Perk’s creative idea to put this together so that we can face the obstacles together instead of just individually.”

People can space out on the lawn, the patio, or in the cafe as they support the local businesses. The food trucks are also placed far apart from one another.

“I think this is an awesome opportunity for everyone to be safe but yet still enjoying everything around us,” said Mr and Mrs Eggroll Owner Chee Vang.

Osmond plans to hold picnics nearly every day through the end of October and hopes the events start gaining more support as they continue.

“Problems get solved by boots on the ground,” said Osmond. “We can’t look up toward other people, we have to look to each other and we have to band together and try to always do the right thing to lift each other up and that’s what this is about.”

To learn more about upcoming Perk Picnics, check out the Planet Perk in The Grind Facebook page or the Perk Picnic event page.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.